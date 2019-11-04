Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Decreases Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $32,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $4,559,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,186,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,317,747. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

UTX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.23.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.