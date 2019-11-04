Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in American Express by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $69,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $119.55. 880,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,517. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.13 and a 200 day moving average of $120.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.96.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

