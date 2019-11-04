Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 62,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,290,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,065,000 after buying an additional 913,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 88,077 shares of company stock worth $4,401,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

ABBV stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,873,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,513. The company has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $73.36. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

