Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $14.49 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,968,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

