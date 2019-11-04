Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $25.28 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for approximately 1.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Air Lease worth $25,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 1,196.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 33.3% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 50.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.40 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 249,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $9,812,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,392,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 911,649 shares of company stock valued at $35,904,901 over the last ninety days. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.