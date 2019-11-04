Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €5.70 by Independent Research

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €5.70 ($6.63) target price from analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kloeckner & Co SE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.75 ($7.84).

ETR KCO opened at €5.62 ($6.53) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $558.60 million and a P/E ratio of -46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.29. Kloeckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of €8.11 ($9.42).

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

