Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences’ rating score has declined by 6.8% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $27.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kodiak Sciences an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have commented on KOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $22.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE:KOD traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,362. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 146.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,173 shares during the last quarter.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

