Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €44.95 ($52.27).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

