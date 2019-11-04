Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Kontoor Brands in a research note issued on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

KTB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $432,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $622,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $580,000.

