Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Charter Equity raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

NOK stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.25. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

