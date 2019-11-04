Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $203,000 in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 34.4% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 591,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of TM stock opened at $139.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $111.12 and a 12-month high of $140.09.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.96 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.