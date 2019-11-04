Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $230,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 645.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $59.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

