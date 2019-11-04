Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 466,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 39,038 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 774,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 69,248 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 722,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 857,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MBT shares. ValuEngine lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.