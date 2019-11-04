Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given a $33.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) received a $33.00 price target from equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,690,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,669,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge P. Lemann acquired 3,496,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,570,441.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.3% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,098,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,765,000 after buying an additional 4,756,410 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 308.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 129,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,741.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 760,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.