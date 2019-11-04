Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,930,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises approximately 1.6% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $35,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,284,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,540 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,714,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 679,968 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,081,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,425,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,291,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 45,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 500,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $9,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 30,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $572,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 682,235 shares of company stock valued at $13,149,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.35, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

