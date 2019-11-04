Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.97. The company had a trading volume of 49,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,970. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 4,124 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $1,138,306.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $5,175,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,705 shares of company stock valued at $20,936,101. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.