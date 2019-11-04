Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 34.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $80.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.95. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.14.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LAMR. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

