Lannett (LCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.28 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a positive return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lannett to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,966. The firm has a market cap of $480.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. Lannett has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

In related news, Director Albert Paonessa III sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $119,294.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,158.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

