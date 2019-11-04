Lattice Semiconductor Corp to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LSCC. ValuEngine downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

LSCC opened at $19.99 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 21,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $439,914.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,732.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,101 shares of company stock valued at $541,926 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

