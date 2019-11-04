Leagold Mining (LMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$160.76 million for the quarter.

TSE LMC traded down C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 247,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,776. Leagold Mining has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The stock has a market cap of $729.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMC. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Leagold Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Leagold Mining in a report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leagold Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Leagold Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Leagold Mining

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

