Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $773,000 Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises about 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.56. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.30 and a fifty-two week high of $228.80.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

