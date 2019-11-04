Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. PPG Industries accounts for about 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 18,428.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after buying an additional 1,152,138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 152.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 855,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after buying an additional 516,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,367,000 after buying an additional 309,781 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1,472.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 237,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after acquiring an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,772,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.98. 46,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,558. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.41 and a fifty-two week high of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.53.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

