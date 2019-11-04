Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Takes $463,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,968,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.80. 46,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,814. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

