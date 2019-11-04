Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up 1.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 114,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,538. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. BidaskClub raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. New Street Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $47,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,991.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

