Liberum Capital Lowers Britvic (LON:BVIC) to Hold

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BVIC. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Britvic to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Britvic to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 985 ($12.87) to GBX 1,065 ($13.92) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 968.08 ($12.65).

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 980 ($12.81) on Friday. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 782.50 ($10.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 992.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 920.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

