Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 68 ($0.89).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lookers from GBX 47 ($0.61) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Lookers in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 61.60 ($0.80).

LOOK opened at GBX 45.88 ($0.60) on Friday. Lookers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.70 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.80 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Lookers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

In other Lookers news, insider Tony Bramall acquired 1,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £510,000 ($666,405.33). Also, insider Mark Douglas Raban acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,746.90). Insiders bought a total of 2,630,000 shares of company stock worth $128,170,000 in the last 90 days.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

