LIFE Market Capitalization Tops $557,029.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a market cap of $557,029.00 and $3,040.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00220517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.33 or 0.01380134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00121344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

