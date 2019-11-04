Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $114.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $106.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.74. 598,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.41. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $112.64.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $206,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,124,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,485,608.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $679,690. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 121.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.