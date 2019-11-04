Lightpaycoin (LPC) Trading Down 45.5% This Week

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded down 42.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Lightpaycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Lightpaycoin has a total market cap of $6,261.00 and approximately $152.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightpaycoin has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00222347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.01386733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00120802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. The official website for Lightpaycoin is lightpaycoin.org. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin.

Buying and Selling Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightpaycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

