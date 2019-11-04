Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.91

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $4.28. Limelight Networks shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 16,741 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $491.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,017,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.