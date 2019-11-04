Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,098,000. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09. Carnival plc has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. Analysts predict that Carnival plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

