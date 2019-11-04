Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 62.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 63.67 ($0.83).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLOY shares. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($0.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.81) price objective (down previously from GBX 65 ($0.85)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Amanda Mackenzie OBE purchased 63,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £31,783.50 ($41,530.77). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 93,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total value of £49,782.90 ($65,050.18).

LLOY stock traded up GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 57.79 ($0.76). 128,396,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

