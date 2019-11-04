Lobstex Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Lobstex has a market cap of $447,595.00 and approximately $117,718.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00699825 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030062 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003939 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000378 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000103 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002203 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,731,233 coins and its circulating supply is 17,731,221 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

