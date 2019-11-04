Loki (LOKI) Market Capitalization Tops $13.83 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. Loki has a market cap of $13.83 million and $29,375.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,407.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.19 or 0.01977460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.15 or 0.03093540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00660561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00672183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010776 BTC.

ParallelCoin (DUO) traded 7,456.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.44 or 0.23412916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00401818 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 43,803,899 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

