Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.33 Per Share

Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) declared a dividend on Monday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.33 ($0.11) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Lok’n Store Group’s previous dividend of $3.67. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lok’n Store Group stock traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 580 ($7.58). 38,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 539.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 516.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02. Lok’n Store Group has a 52-week low of GBX 385.75 ($5.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 555 ($7.25).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 697 ($9.11) price objective (up from GBX 617 ($8.06)) on shares of Lok’n Store Group in a research report on Monday.

Lok’n Store Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

