Loop Capital Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $85.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price upped by Loop Capital to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPX. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Tempur Sealy International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.17.

Shares of TPX traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.39. 1,875,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,607. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $8,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $34,101,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $30,991.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,086 shares of company stock worth $17,364,698. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $91,449,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2,102.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after buying an additional 716,605 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $33,742,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 153.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 647,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,493,000 after buying an additional 392,137 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $12,696,000.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

