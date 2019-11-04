Loopring 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.57 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $30.04 million and $3.57 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Tokenomy, IDAX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00221679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.01369476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00119810 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,965,089 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Gate.io, IDAX, DragonEX, Tokenomy, CoinExchange, OKEx, Bittrex, Binance, AirSwap, Upbit, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

