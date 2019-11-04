Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in X. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 11,651.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,261,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,553 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after buying an additional 1,181,957 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 808.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 855,884 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,026,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,265,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 579,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cfra lowered shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie lowered shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $13.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $29.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

