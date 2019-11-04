Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $491,000 Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mylan were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 170.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1,111.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1,111.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 258.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 271.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mylan alerts:

In other news, Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,258 shares in the company, valued at $348,910.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melina E. Higgins bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.50 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mylan in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mylan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.