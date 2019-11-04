Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $543,000 Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Textron by 44.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 545,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after acquiring an additional 168,171 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Textron by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,560,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92,426 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth about $615,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Textron by 8.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.