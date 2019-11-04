Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,393,000 after buying an additional 67,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,727,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,144,000 after buying an additional 59,506 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 21.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,497,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,565,000 after buying an additional 438,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,127,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,381,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,026,000 after buying an additional 99,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $16.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.84 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.