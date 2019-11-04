Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $93.49 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $81.45 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

