Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,200 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 target price on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE TPH opened at $15.84 on Monday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.