Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 94,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 509.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 6.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.52. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $92.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $1,238,264.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $164,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,699 shares of company stock worth $2,758,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.