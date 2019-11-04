Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ LOVE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. 4,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,490. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lovesac will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 96,407 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 314,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 152,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

