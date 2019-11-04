LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $83.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $89.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.76.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 32,120 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $2,578,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,665.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,026 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,415 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.