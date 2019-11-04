LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,251 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 19,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.35.

NYSE:BEN opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

