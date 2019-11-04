LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

PM stock opened at $82.97 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.