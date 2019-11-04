LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,276,000 after buying an additional 5,547,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,330 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,325,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 392,215 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 4,741.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 393,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 385,440 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE opened at $55.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

In other news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.