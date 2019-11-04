Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given a $75.00 Price Target by MKM Partners Analysts

MKM Partners set a $75.00 target price on Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,480. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $65.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 803 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 637 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $38,149.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,497.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,933 shares of company stock worth $10,941,834 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.